Noble Automotive Reveals 550-Horsepower M500 Supercar

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday, Noble Automotive revealed its first all-new model since 2010's M600, which it calls the M500, and intends to sell as a volume model at a price below the M600's £206,000 MSRP ($272,400 USD).

Noble Automotive

The M500 will reportedly be powered by a 3.5-liter Ford Ecoboost V-6 like those found in the Ford F-series pickup truck and Ford GT supercar, according to Autocar, and will make 550 horsepower. This power will be transmitted through a dual-clutch automatic transmission, possibly the corresponding Ford transmission, though it may instead use the Oerlikon Graziano-derived six-speed automated manual found in the company's M600. The M550 is expected to be rear-wheel-drive only.

Noble Automotive

Unlike many modern supercars, the M500 will not use a carbon fiber body, but instead, one hewn from fiberglass, a less expensive alternative. Additionally, the M500 seen here is not a prototype, but a concept car, as the M500 is reportedly still in an early stage of development. The Drive reached out to Noble Automotive for additional information on the M500, and we will update when we receive a response.

Noble Automotive