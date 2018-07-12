Watch the New Toyota Supra Run the Goodwood Hill Climb

At the kickoff of the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday, Toyota sent a Supra prototype wearing negligee for camouflage up the hill, revealing for the first time how the returning model sounds.

During the car's run, a V-6-like exhaust note is emitted, and the commentators speculate performance specifications including a horsepower output of approximately 340 and a curb weight of 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds). The Drive contacted Toyota U.K. for official comment on the accuracy of these figures, and though the company declined to comment on the speculated specs, it reaffirms that the Supra will, in fact, use an inline-six engine, not a V-6 as was previously rumored, or suggested by the car's exhaust note.

Toyota's social media also confirmed that the prototype seen is indeed representative of the production car.