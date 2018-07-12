PSA Groupe to Expand Free2Move Service in the United States
PSA Groupe plans to get a foothold in the U.S. market before returning as an automaker some time in the next decade.
PSA Groupe launched its mobility service Free2Move in Seattle, Washington in 2017, and The Drive has learned that the company plans to expand availability in the United States in the coming months.
Free2Move is a mobility service aggregator that offers its users comparison between different modes of transportation, such as public bus, bicycle rental, and ride sharing. The service also includes an electric vehicle rental service called Emov, which started in Madrid, Spain, and expanded to Lisbon, Portugal earlier this year. PSA announced earlier this month that a similar service would arrive in Paris, which prompted The Drive's initial inquiry regarding further expansion in the United States.
PSA Groupe opened its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia in January, setting itself up for a more expansive reentry into the U.S. market. The company did not disclose to The Drive whether the city surrounding its regional headquarters would be the next market in which Free2Move launches, and we await further comment on other cities to which Free2Move could potentially expand.
After getting a grip on the market with mobility services, PSA Groupe intends to bring one of its car brands back to the country by the year 2026. It owns Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel, and Vauxhall. Its decision as to which brand will appear stateside will be made in 2019.
Numerous other automakers already run or are planning car sharing services of their own. Volvo M is one such competitor, though with a U.S. launch slated for 2019, Volvo may find itself playing catch-up to PSA.
- RELATEDPSA Peugeot Citroën's DS Brand to Sell Only Electrified Vehicles Starting In 2025The French brand's first all-electric model debuts later this year.READ NOW
- RELATEDPSA and Huawei Team up on Connected-Car TechPSA wants cars to become part of the Internet of Things.READ NOW
- RELATEDSuper Troopers Team Up with Turo for Safety PSAThe Vermont State Troopers have a few tips and tricks on how to handle the road.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolvo Launches M 'Mobility Brand,' Plans Car-Sharing ServiceBMW might have something to say about that.READ NOW
- RELATEDWho Survives in the Age of Mobility, Part 1: Jaguar Land RoverHow autonomy and mobility induce corporate schizophrenia.READ NOW