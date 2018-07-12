PSA Groupe to Expand Free2Move Service in the United States

PSA Groupe launched its mobility service Free2Move in Seattle, Washington in 2017, and The Drive has learned that the company plans to expand availability in the United States in the coming months.

Free2Move is a mobility service aggregator that offers its users comparison between different modes of transportation, such as public bus, bicycle rental, and ride sharing. The service also includes an electric vehicle rental service called Emov, which started in Madrid, Spain, and expanded to Lisbon, Portugal earlier this year. PSA announced earlier this month that a similar service would arrive in Paris, which prompted The Drive's initial inquiry regarding further expansion in the United States.

PSA Groupe opened its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia in January, setting itself up for a more expansive reentry into the U.S. market. The company did not disclose to The Drive whether the city surrounding its regional headquarters would be the next market in which Free2Move launches, and we await further comment on other cities to which Free2Move could potentially expand.

After getting a grip on the market with mobility services, PSA Groupe intends to bring one of its car brands back to the country by the year 2026. It owns Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel, and Vauxhall. Its decision as to which brand will appear stateside will be made in 2019.

Numerous other automakers already run or are planning car sharing services of their own. Volvo M is one such competitor, though with a U.S. launch slated for 2019, Volvo may find itself playing catch-up to PSA.