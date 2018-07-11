VINwiki Founder Ed Bolian Intercepts Theft of Lamborghini on 4th of July

VINwiki is an automotive service and phone application that allows car enthusiasts to add significant details about their vehicles to the platform and it's all tied to the automobile's VIN number. But VINwiki is also known for its YouTube series Car Stories. On Car Stories, Bolian has enthusiasts, automotive celebrities, and race car drivers stop by to tell interesting car stories from their past and this time Bolian dropped an interesting story of his own.

Bolian, who is pretty well known in the automotive world, along with being the founder and CEO of VINwiki he set the New York to Los Angeles Cannonball Record. He currently resides in Atlanta and has his ear to the ground on all the automotive related things going on in his area.

He also previously ran exotic car sale and rental companies. In the Car Stories video, Bolian talks about how he gets calls all the time for how to run an exotic car rental company, but this call was different.