Lightweighting Most Manic: The 911 from Singer-Williams' DLS

Air-cooled Porsche 911 restoration and modification shop Singer Vehicle Design announced Thursday that it will unveil two heavily-modified cars that result from its Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), a project cooperatively tackled by Singer and Formula 1 team offshoot Williams Advanced Engineering.

Nick Dimbleby

DLS was conceived when Singer customer Scott Blattner requested as much weight reduction as possible for his 1990 Porsche 964, prompting Singer to link back up with Williams, as it did for its 500 horsepower, air-cooled, 4.0-liter flat-six, which in this car is attached to a Hewland six-speed transaxle with a magnesium casing and hollow shafts. The engine is but the starting point for the DLS cars, which exemplify weight reduction at its most obsessive to develop the air-cooled Porsche 911 platform to its full potential.

Nick Dimbleby

Every body panel was redesigned based on computational fluid dynamics simulation to reduce drag, increase downforce, and improve cooling. All body panels are unique to the DLS cars, and all are rendered in carbon fiber to trim weight. Williams played with the 911's chassis to improve weight along with its distribution. It did so by scooting the flat-six forward, relocating as many components as possible to the frunk, and evaluating torsional stiffness to find areas of improvement. Williams also dedicated attention toward suspension components, pulling weight from the double wishbone suspension up front, and reworking the aluminum rear trailing arm.

Nick Dimbleby