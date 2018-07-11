Mercedes-AMG Is Preparing a Porsche 718 Rival, Report Says

Sitting under the 911-baiting AMG GT range, the new car will come in both coupe and convertible flavors just like the 718 twins it sets out to battle. Engine-wise, Autocar says buyers will have a choice between the turbocharged 2.0-liter found in the company's next-generation A45 hot hatch rumored to make more than 400 horsepower or a less potent A35 motor good for around 300 horsepower. This would put the AMG right inside the Boxster/Cayman's ballpark with those two cars currently pumping out 300 horses apiece in base trim, 350 in S guise, or 365 ponies if one opts for the GTS versions.

According to an Autocar report, Mercedes-AMG is preparing to build an entry-level sports car to take on Porsche's 718 Cayman and Boxster . The car will apparently serve as an "indirect successor" to the SLC (formerly known as the SLK) roadster, look like a miniature Project One, and—just like that hypercar—possibly store its engine in the middle.

Following in the footsteps of the SLS, GT, GT 4-Door Coupe, and Project One, the upcoming Porsche-fighter will be Mercedes-AMG's fifth bespoke creation. The company has previously ruled out building its own crossover.

Quoting a senior Mercedes manager speaking to the British publication, "A lot of thought has gone into how Mercedes-AMG can better leverage its success in motorsport, particularly Formula 1 and endurance racing. One idea is a sports car that is relatively attainable financially and ideally suited to track day running."

Speaking on the possibility of mid-mounted power, an anonymous Autocar source said, "Project One represents the start of a new era for Mercedes-AMG, not only in terms of the electrified driveline but also the placement of it behind the cabin. Just how it will affect future models remains to be seen. However, a mid-rear layout is no longer taboo."

We've reached out to Mercedes-AMG for further comment and will update this story upon response.