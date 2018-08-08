This Toyota MR2 is Twin-Turbo and Supercharged

The car started out life as a factory-stock supercharged MR2, with the optional 1.6-liter supercharged 4A-GZE inline four. Townzen, who has owned the car for more than a decade, became dissatisfied in time with the car's 145 factory horsepower, and despite increasing output with a supercharger overdrive pulley, he found himself wanting still more power.

What has five gears, four cylinders, three air compressors, two driven wheels, and one crazy builder? The supercharged, twin-turbo 1989 Toyota MR2 built by a fella named Mike Townzen, who refers to the engine he built as a 4A-GTTZE.

Townzen initially built the car with a simpler twincharged setup, with a single turbo and the car's factory supercharger. A trip to the drag strip yielded a 13.9 second pass, more than reasonable for a 1.6L engine, despite "some terrible 60 foot times." His craving for horsepower was still unsatisfied and ultimately led him to integrate a second turbo into the 4A-GTZE's plumbing, which brought with it a variety of supporting modifications.

Air enters the engine through the larger of the two turbochargers, which feeds directly into the overdriven supercharger, compressing the intake charge for a second time. The air is then condensed by a combined water and alcohol injection system before feeding through an intercooler chilled by a pusher fan. Fuel dosed by an aftermarket ECU and provided by an upgraded pump and 680 cc injectors then joins the charge air in the intake manifold—where pressures can reach 30 psi below 3,000 rpm—before being sucked down to the intake runners and into the cylinders.

Spark is provided by a coil-on-plug system adapted from a Celica, igniting the mixture, which presses down on an entirely stock bottom end and upward on a cylinder head secured by upgraded studs. Power goes to the ground through the car's stock E51 five-speed transaxle and 245/45R16 rear tires, and exhaust gases depart through the smaller of the two turbochargers, which uses its own boost to directly drive the other turbocharger in a system known as compound turbocharging. Once through both turbos, exhaust gases exit rear and the cycle will repeat freely up to the 8,000 rpm limiter.