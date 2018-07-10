Land Rover Defender from the Bond Film Spectre Pops up for Sale

To go along with the looks, the Defenders performance has also been upgraded. The Defender now makes 185 horsepower, up from the stock 120 horsepower, and features 368 pound-feet of torque. It features a registration number of 0007 SVX, a low-key homage to James Bond's agent number, 007.

Regarding its film duties, the auction listing mentions that most of the other Spectre Defenders were only used for publicity, but this model was used in the film and still features hood damage from stuntmen and key tags identifying its film use. The winner of the auction will not only receive the Defender, but also a framed movie still presentation, the shooting schedule of the film Spectre, and an Austrian license plate.

Estimated to sell for between $290,000 to $330,000, the Defender will be up for auction at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale July 13, Lot 379.