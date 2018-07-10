The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Could Be Yours for $1.06 Million

In exchange for more than a million of your hard-earned dollars, you get what is essentially a 2018 GT-R Nismo with new bodywork, a redone interior, around 120 more horsepower, altered Bilstein suspension, and upgraded Brembo brakes. For some perspective, here are some other things you can also acquire with the same amount of money:

While we can sit here all day and use poor-people logic to point out how ridiculous a million-dollar Nissan GT-R is, there's very likely a pool of ultra-wealthy GT-R enthusiasts who'd snatch this up whether it cost a million dollars or $5 million.

To gauge demand, Nissan is urging seriously interested individuals to register at this page. Again, this is for guys and gals seriously interested in plunking down more than $1 million for a GT-R50.