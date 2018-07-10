The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Could Be Yours for $1.06 Million
That's the price of 10 regular Nissan GT-Rs.
Billed as a GT-R "without limits," Nissan's GT-R50 was made by Italdesign to commemorate the GT-R's 50th anniversary. Nissan has announced it will bring the design prototype to this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed and is considering putting the special-edition Godzilla on sale.
If the GT-R50 proves popular enough at Goodwood, the company says it'll bring the car to market in very limited numbers (less than 50 units) and wearing a scarcely believable approximate price tag of—drum roll, please—$1.06 million. A very far cry from its bargain, supercar-beating Skyline roots.
In exchange for more than a million of your hard-earned dollars, you get what is essentially a 2018 GT-R Nismo with new bodywork, a redone interior, around 120 more horsepower, altered Bilstein suspension, and upgraded Brembo brakes. For some perspective, here are some other things you can also acquire with the same amount of money:
- 10 regular GT-Rs
- 50 Rogue Sport crossovers
- 2 new Acura NSXs and this used Lexus
- This 1-bedroom condo on the Upper West Side of Manhattan
- 100 Breitling Navitimer Rattrapante watches
While we can sit here all day and use poor-people logic to point out how ridiculous a million-dollar Nissan GT-R is, there's very likely a pool of ultra-wealthy GT-R enthusiasts who'd snatch this up whether it cost a million dollars or $5 million.
To gauge demand, Nissan is urging seriously interested individuals to register at this page. Again, this is for guys and gals seriously interested in plunking down more than $1 million for a GT-R50.
