2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe: The Pinnacle of Beemer's Revived 8 Series Starts at $111,900
With the latest in BMW M technology, the M850i is the top Coupe in BMW's lineup.
Topline: Just one month after officially revealing the long-awaited 8 Series Coupe at Le Mans, BMW has announced U.S. pricing for the first model in the 8 Series' lineup. The 2019 M850i xDrive Coupe starts at $111,900 excluding a $995 Destination and Handling fee.
What's New: BMW told us almost everything there is to tell about the M850i xDrive Coupe at the Le Mans reveal in June, but here are some highlights:
Featuring the latest M Sport technology, the M850i is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 belching out 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its xDrive all-wheel drive features active four-wheel steering for added stability and cornering capabilities. Standard performance features include M Sport brakes and Adaptive M suspension with Active-Roll Stabilization. Full LED headlights with LaserLight technology are also included.
The M850i is as big on luxury as it is on performance, so it comes equipped from factory with BMW Individual Merino leather seats, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and we expect there to be more surprise features revealed in the near future.
Quotable: "The M850i xDrive Coupe does currently sit at the top of the 8 Series lineup," said Oleg Satanovsky, product and technology spokesperson at BMW USA in an email to The Drive. "You can expect six-cylinder RWD and AWD Coupes to join the line-up in the future as well as Convertible models. If you look at the outgoing 6 Series, which was available in Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe models, you can have an idea of what would be in the future for the 8 Series."
What You Need to Know: The M850i and its upcoming 8 Series brethren represent the apex of BMW's model hierarchy, with the most advanced performance and luxury features available. Most of the tech that the M850i boasts has been tried and tested on the M8 GTE endurance race car, and if all goes to plan, BMW may soon announce a production M8 that will take its rightful place on the carbon fiber throne.
The 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe will hit dealerships nationwide Dec. 8.
