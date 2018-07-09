2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe: The Pinnacle of Beemer's Revived 8 Series Starts at $111,900

Topline: Just one month after officially revealing the long-awaited 8 Series Coupe at Le Mans, BMW has announced U.S. pricing for the first model in the 8 Series' lineup. The 2019 M850i xDrive Coupe starts at $111,900 excluding a $995 Destination and Handling fee.

What's New: BMW told us almost everything there is to tell about the M850i xDrive Coupe at the Le Mans reveal in June, but here are some highlights:

Featuring the latest M Sport technology, the M850i is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 belching out 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its xDrive all-wheel drive features active four-wheel steering for added stability and cornering capabilities. Standard performance features include M Sport brakes and Adaptive M suspension with Active-Roll Stabilization. Full LED headlights with LaserLight technology are also included.

The M850i is as big on luxury as it is on performance, so it comes equipped from factory with BMW Individual Merino leather seats, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and we expect there to be more surprise features revealed in the near future.