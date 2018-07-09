Watch a Rare Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse WRC Tackle a Rally Stage

When we picture a Concours d'Elegance event, we imagine a golf course or grand lawn of some mansion filled to the brim with rarely-driven, meticulously-cared-for collector's cars being judged for every paint scratch and fleck of dirt on them. What we don't expect at one of these shows is a hot lap of a rally stage, but that's exactly what goes down at the Heveningham Hall Concours d'Elegance in Suffolk, England.

Youtube user TheTFJJ was there to capture the "Horsepower Hill" event at Heveningham Hall last week, and the most interesting car to attack this high-brow hillclimb was a Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse WRC Edition, possibly driven by famed supercar off-roader Tax the Rich. Sure the track isn't a true rally course, but a Bugatti drifting and kicking up clouds of dust as it reaches speeds of more than 150 mph on a dirt road (and almost crashing into spectators at one point) is quite the spectacle.

No, "WRC" in the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse's name doesn't stand for World Rally Championship, but if it did, this car would be living up to its name and then some. Just eight World Record Edition cars were built to celebrate the Grand Sport Vitesse's 254.04 mph record in 2013, the fastest roadster in the world at the time. Each car retailed for about $2.2 million.

What do you think? Is this how hypercars, even exceptionally rare ones like this, should be driven?