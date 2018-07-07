Watch a LaFerrari Aperta Go Mountain Drifting

For a few years now, there's been an Italian man going only by "Powerslide Lover" online, and he's uploaded footage of him driving his very expensive cars on Europe's top race tracks. True to his name, the driver often favors getting some good slides over putting down the quickest lap time.

Recently, he's uploaded a video sliding his rare LaFerrari Aperta up the narrow mountain roads of Italy's Passo di Giau. Not the most responsible use of millions of dollars, but you can rest assured that the road was closed at the time for a local go-karting event, meaning it was only our mystery driver's wallet on the line.

First released in 2013, the LaFerrari was an ultra-exclusive successor to the Enzo, and one of the first examples of an F1-style hybrid system in a street car. Production capped at 499 units. In 2016, an additional 210 cars were manufactured as the LaFerrari Aperta, featuring a convertible top and revised cooling. In both iterations of the supercar, the Ferrari's V-12 and electric motor can harmonize to belt out more than 900 horsepower to the rear wheels, so inducing oversteer is no trouble at all.