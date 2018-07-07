The T High Renault Sport Racing is a 520-HP, Formula 1-Inspired Semi-Truck

Formula 1 teams' fame around the world oftentimes causes for some odd product placement and the marketing of "special edition" items that more often than not are a bit tacky. However, there's nothing odd or tacky about a ginormous Formula 1-inspired Renault semi-truck. Or is there? Say "Bonjour" to the T High Renault Sport Racing, a French-built, limited-edition semi-truck that carries the same livery and over-the-top flair of its more-agile brother, the Renault Sport F1 team's RS18 racer. It's worth mentioning that this isn't a race-prepped semi-truck (yes, there are semi-truck races), so it's quite literally just a sort of "cool gear" item for F1 aficionados. Albeit, a really big one.

Renault

All 100 models of the T High Renault Sport Racing will be built at the Bourg-en-Bresse plant in France, but only ten will be built in 6x2 configurations in order to meet the United Kingdom and Ireland's regulations for commercial semi-trucks. According to Renault, each one of these "sought-after units" will feature a unique number ID plate certifying their authenticity. Inside the spacious cabin, the T High is decked out with top-of-the-line equipment such as leather-wrapped Recaro seats and a steering wheel with contrasting yellow stitching, as well as a large dashboard finished in carbon fiber with yellow and black accents throughout to match the exterior. However, Renault didn't specify if the seatbelts come in yellow or red, as we all know that colored seatbelts are a must in anything that desperately wants to be "sporty."

Renault