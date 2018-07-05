New Bentley Continental GT and GT3 Race Car to Participate in Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb
Plus a special appearance from the Pikes Peak Bentayga W12, with some Colorado dirt still stuck to it.
Bentley Motors announced Thursday that it will be bringing three of its most iconic new models to the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed in a few weeks. Each car represents the pinnacle of performance in its respective category, from SUV to full-fledged race car.
First up is the 2019 Continental GT, Bentley's flagship grand tourer that will be making its official dynamic debut at the event. With a striking new design and 626 horsepower under the hood (debuting for the 2018 variant), the third-generation Continental GT will show off its elegance and performance as it races up the Goodwood Hillclimb.
The all-new Continental GT3 race car will join its street-legal sibling for a run up the hill, piloted by long-time Bentley racer Guy Smith. With a 550-hp twin-turbocharged V-8 replacing the GT's W12, the GT3's performance might seem a little dull, but it weighs about 2,100 pounds less than the production car it's based on, and it's arguably prettier too. It's best we don't fat-shame Bentley's prized luxury coupe though.
Also making an appearance is the Bentley Bentayga W-12 that set an SUV record at the Pike's Peak Hillclimb a few weeks ago with Rhys Millen in the driver's seat. The Bentayga is being flown directly from Colorado to England for Goodwood, so you might even be able to spot some Pikes Peak dirt still on the Bentayga's Radium Satin green paint job. Despite the car's proven ability to climb some hills, the Bentayga likely won't participate in the hillclimb event alongside the Continental twins.
You can see all of these super Bentleys at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England, which takes place July 12-15.
