New Bentley Continental GT and GT3 Race Car to Participate in Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb

Bentley Motors announced Thursday that it will be bringing three of its most iconic new models to the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed in a few weeks. Each car represents the pinnacle of performance in its respective category, from SUV to full-fledged race car.

First up is the 2019 Continental GT, Bentley's flagship grand tourer that will be making its official dynamic debut at the event. With a striking new design and 626 horsepower under the hood (debuting for the 2018 variant), the third-generation Continental GT will show off its elegance and performance as it races up the Goodwood Hillclimb.

The all-new Continental GT3 race car will join its street-legal sibling for a run up the hill, piloted by long-time Bentley racer Guy Smith. With a 550-hp twin-turbocharged V-8 replacing the GT's W12, the GT3's performance might seem a little dull, but it weighs about 2,100 pounds less than the production car it's based on, and it's arguably prettier too. It's best we don't fat-shame Bentley's prized luxury coupe though.