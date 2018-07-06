Toyota Will Reveal New Supra at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Toyota Europe confirmed via Twitter on Thursday that the fifth-generation Supra will be formally unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which starts Thursday, July 12, and runs through Sunday, July 15.

The A90 generation of the Supra follows the A80, which was produced between 1993 and 2002, and popularized by its appearance in The Fast and the Furious. The new Supra was co-developed with BMW on a platform to be shared with the next Z4, and is expected to enter production alongside its Bavarian brother in Q4 of 2018 in as many as four flavors.

Performance details on the new Supra have not been released; myriad alleged leaks and rampant speculation have suggested the car to be everything from an automatic-only hybrid with an available turbo four-cylinder to the manually-shifted, turbocharged inline-six sports car that the online car-o-sphere covets.

Because of its lineage shared with the new Z4, the BMW's specs are often assumed to be representative of those that can be expected from the Supra. The Z4 M40i is thought to make 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque based on a naming scheme similar to that of the M240i, despite confirmation that the Z4 M40i's engine is all-new, limiting the accuracy of this assumption. Nevertheless, many expect some variants of the Supra to use a similar engine, and thus lay down a similar power figure, though the Z4 and Supra are claimed not to drive at all alike.

The expected starting price of the new Supra is $63,500, putting it $3,005 above that of the competing Chevrolet Corvette Z51 and $3,000 below the BMW M3. If the Supra indeed costs this much, its handling and driving experience will need to make up for its performance deficit if it is to compete in today's horsepower-hungry market.