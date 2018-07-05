Behold the First Ever Hybrid Audi RS6 Avant

ABT Sportsline, the tuning company responsible for Audi's Formula E race cars, has created the world's first Audi RS6 Avant with a hybrid powertrain. The 1,005 horsepower ABT RS6-E concept gives us a glimpse of what tuning hybrid and electric vehicles will be like in the future.

To create the RS6-E, ABT took the already venerable 597-horsepower RS6 Performance and added an ABT Engine Control module and new exhaust system to the car's 4.0-liter, biturbo V-8, bumping power up to 720 horses. The car also has a 286-horsepower electric motor attached to its transmission tunnel, which can boost the RS6-E's total output to 1,005 horsepower and 952 pound-feet of torque when the driver pushes the ABT "Magic Button" on the steering wheel.

Think of it like the boost system in Porsche's E-Hybrid models, or as Formula E racer Daniel Abt puts it, like the NOS button in The Fast and the Furious movies. Unfortunately, this button can only be activated above 60 mph and for only about 10 seconds at a time due to heating problems. Boosted or not, the RS6-E darts to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and to a top speed of almost 199 mph. Not bad for a wagon that weighs 4,300 pounds stock and has a 13.6 kWh battery in the trunk.