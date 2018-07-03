2019 Buick LaCrosse ST: Sport by Name

Year Make Model: The 2019 Buick LaCrosse Sport Touring hopes to appeal to a different demographic, particularly one that is younger and has deeper pockets.

Topline: The third generation LaCrosse made its world debut at the 2015 Los Angeles Auto Show. Buick's flagship isn't quite ready for a facelift yet and has opted to introduce a new trim to keep things fresh instead.

What's New: Buick is adding a sixth trim, Sport Touring, to the LaCrosse lineup. ST features color-keyed grille surround and side vents, as opposed to chrome on all other trims, a rear spoiler, mesh grille, and 19-inch aluminum wheels. Limited to just five exterior paint choices, pricing starts at $39,370, not including a $925 destination fee.

Quotable: “The LaCrosse ST emphasizes the importance of design, while also complementing the safety, refinement and technology of our flagship sedan,” said Phil Brook, vice president of Buick and GMC marketing.

What You Need to Know: Aesthetics is as far as the American carmaker is willing to go with LaCrosse ST. The foor-door uses the same 3.6-liter V-6 available on other trims. This engine produces 310 horsepower and 282 pound-feet of torque. With the average LaCrosse customer's age being over 60, will this new trim be enough to sway families who aren't already pursuing a crossover? Stop by your local Buick dealership to decide for yourself—the 2019 LaCrosse is on sale now.