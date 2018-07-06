Tesla Engineers Allegedly Ordered to Take Critical Brake Test off Checklist for Model 3s

Elon Musk reportedly instructed engineers at Tesla to forgo a standard brake test before giving nearly finished Model 3 vehicles the ok to move through production.

“If you just abandon [the test], you could potentially have a lot of quality issues with your customers,” said Ron Harbour, a consultant at Oliver Wyman and founder and writer for the Harbor Report, to Business Insider. “Every plant does that…It’s part of finishing the build of the car.”

The test, called the brake-and-roll test, is alleged to take place during the final stages of the car’s manufacturing process to test brake functions and to ensure that wheels are correctly aligned. The test speeds up engines to different revolutions per minute as engineers examine how they react to braking.

Dave Arnold, a Tesla representative, said in a statement to Business Insider that every vehicle made at the company goes through “rigorous quality checks.”

When asked if Musk personally asked for a stop on the brake tests Arnold said, “I don’t have anything further beyond the statement."

Last month Musk set a goal of manufacturing 5,000 model 3 cars in a week. Tesla seemed to struggle with setbacks as it worked to meet the goal. It was able to meet its goal as of July 2.

Business Insider reported speaking with a Tesla employee who said the company most likely reached the 5,000 cars a week goal by finishing cars that needed rework.

Arnold denied the alleged employee's account.

“A small number of cars are built during a week but factory-gated the following week, just as a small number of cars built the prior week may not be factory-gated until the following week. Both of those points are true for this last week of production, just as it is true every week. We are reporting our production numbers the same way as we always have,” Arnold said.

The Drive reached out to Tesla and a representative for the automotive brand said in an email statement that "Tesla is in the process of optimizing its production line, which is what a production ramp is, and in doing so we simply removed a test that was duplicative. Every Model 3 is driven on our test track, which allows us to thoroughly screen [100 percent] of cars at higher speeds and with more aggressive rates of deceleration, while also testing for noise and vibration, as well as additional steering tests that can’t be conducted on the brake and roll machine.

"In addition, throughout the life of ownership, each car’s computer is constantly checking brake health sensors while the car is turned on or driving. The test we previously conducted in-station produced a [99.7 percent] first pass yield, with the remaining [0.3 percent] due mainly to issues with the in-station test machine not properly communicating with the vehicle. [100 percent] of vehicles are confirmed for passing results before leaving the factory."