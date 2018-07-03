Lamborghini Urus to Make Dynamic Debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Lamborghini is getting its own 'village' this year, populated by the brand's top models.
Lamborghini announced Tuesday that its all-new Urus Super SUV will make its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month. Fans can watch the 641-horsepower high-performance crossover blast up the hill during Goodwood's prestigious hill climb event.
In addition to the hill climb, the Urus will be on display at the "Lamborghini village," the brand's large booth in the Goodwood paddock. Other inhabitants in the town of the Raging Bull will include the Aventador S Coupe and Roadster as well as the new Huracán Performante Spyder.
Speaking of drop-top supercars, the one-of-20, $2.3 million Centenario Roadster will also make an appearance at the event, both at Lamborghini's display and on the track. Attendees definitely don't want to miss this 770-hp hypercar make its run up the hill.
“Goodwood Festival of Speed marks the arrival of the Lamborghini Urus Super SUV in the [U.K.], with the first cars about to be delivered to customers,” said Andrea Baldi, CEO of Lamborghini EMEA. “The line-up of the Urus Super SUV as well as our [V-12] and [V-10] super sports cars means that fans of Lamborghini are promised a resounding display of iconic design and performance as each car runs up the Goodwood hill.”
The Urus' debut in the United Kingdom is the beginning of what Lamborghini says will be a record year for its models. As of 2017 the U.K. is Lamborghini's third largest market, and the company is confident that its new SUV will help double sales there as well as worldwide.
Be sure to stop by Lamborghini's booth to see some truly amazing Italian sports cars at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs July 12-15 at the Goodwood House in West Sussex, England.
