Lamborghini Urus to Make Dynamic Debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Lamborghini announced Tuesday that its all-new Urus Super SUV will make its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month. Fans can watch the 641-horsepower high-performance crossover blast up the hill during Goodwood's prestigious hill climb event.

In addition to the hill climb, the Urus will be on display at the "Lamborghini village," the brand's large booth in the Goodwood paddock. Other inhabitants in the town of the Raging Bull will include the Aventador S Coupe and Roadster as well as the new Huracán Performante Spyder.

Speaking of drop-top supercars, the one-of-20, $2.3 million Centenario Roadster will also make an appearance at the event, both at Lamborghini's display and on the track. Attendees definitely don't want to miss this 770-hp hypercar make its run up the hill.