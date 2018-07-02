BAC May Become First Car Manufacturer to Be Climate Positive
The makers of the Mono single-seater track car want to be the first car company to remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it creates.
British supercar manufacturer Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), the makers of the single-seater Mono track vehicle, announced last week that it has partnered with environmental foundation Poseidon to become the first car company to become climate positive. That is, BAC wants to eliminate more carbon dioxide in the planet's atmosphere than produce it.
BAC will utilize Poseidon's carbon footprint blockchain in every transaction it makes with a buyer. When someone purchases a new Mono or services their car, they will have the option to donate an additional amount of money to Poseidon's forest conservation efforts. Since trees soak up lots of carbon dioxide and other gasses, forests are a valuable tool for reducing our carbon footprint.
"If we don’t do more to change global behaviors, we will exceed the 1.5°C limit set by the Paris agreement by 2027," explained Laszlo Giricz, founder and CEO of Poseidon. "It is imperative that we work together to address humanity’s carbon impact and put a halt to climate change.”
Through the new-found capabilities of blockchain, BAC owners and fans will be able to see exactly where their contributions are going and how much they're helping, securely of course.
While BAC's focus on fighting climate change by way of the purchasing and distribution process may not seem like an effective way of helping the environment, the company has already incorporated greener strategies into its manufacturing process. The BAC Mono is made from the ultra-light carbon composite material graphene and foregoes a larger motor for a smaller, 289 horsepower four-cylinder engine. BAC's decision to make the Mono lightweight rather than powerful is as much for the environment as it is for performance.
“At BAC, we are totally committed to embracing new technology and are devoted to designing and developing more and more carbon-friendly products as technological advancements are made," said Ian Briggs, co-founder and design director of BAC. "As time goes on, BAC will work towards producing climate-positive products and setting further environmental examples in the automotive world,” he said.
BAC's transaction change is being implemented effective-immediately, so now you can tell your significant other that you're buying one of these single-seat, track-focused performance cars for a good cause.
- RELATEDThese Are the States with the Highest Green Car Adoption RatesNot surprisingly, EVs are more popular in states with generous incentives.READ NOW
- RELATEDAll-New Ford Police Interceptor Is a Crook-Catching and Fuel-Saving HybridIt is expected to deliver an EPA-estimated 24 miles per gallon on a combined cycle, bettering the current 3.7-liter V-6 by about 40 percent.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW's Hybrid, Electric Vehicle Sales Are Boiling OverElectric and hybrid vehicle demand is exploding the world over, and BMW's bottom line benefits.READ NOW
- RELATEDHyundai Will Use 'Second-Life' Electric Car Batteries for Energy StorageHyundai sees energy storage as a major growth area.READ NOW
- RELATEDUber Wants More of Its Drivers to Use Electric CarsIt may even pay some drivers to go electric.READ NOW