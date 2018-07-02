BAC May Become First Car Manufacturer to Be Climate Positive

British supercar manufacturer Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), the makers of the single-seater Mono track vehicle, announced last week that it has partnered with environmental foundation Poseidon to become the first car company to become climate positive. That is, BAC wants to eliminate more carbon dioxide in the planet's atmosphere than produce it.

BAC will utilize Poseidon's carbon footprint blockchain in every transaction it makes with a buyer. When someone purchases a new Mono or services their car, they will have the option to donate an additional amount of money to Poseidon's forest conservation efforts. Since trees soak up lots of carbon dioxide and other gasses, forests are a valuable tool for reducing our carbon footprint.

"If we don’t do more to change global behaviors, we will exceed the 1.5°C limit set by the Paris agreement by 2027," explained Laszlo Giricz, founder and CEO of Poseidon. "It is imperative that we work together to address humanity’s carbon impact and put a halt to climate change.”

Through the new-found capabilities of blockchain, BAC owners and fans will be able to see exactly where their contributions are going and how much they're helping, securely of course.