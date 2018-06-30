This Paris-Dakar Porsche 959 Rally Car May Bring in $3.4 Million at Auction

This October, RM Sotheby's is hosting an auction that every Porsche fan will want to pay attention to. The Porsche 70th Anniversary Sale will feature a number of rare and iconic Stuttgart models up for grabs at the brand's North American headquarters in Atlanta, headlined by a Porsche 959 Group B rally car—the first time one has ever been sold at a public auction.

According to an RM Sotheby's press release, this Porsche 959 listed on RM Sotheby's website, chassis number 010015, is one of six rally-spec 959s built, and one of the three 959s that participated in the 1985 Paris-Dakar Rally. The car did not finish the nearly 8,700-mile race due to an oil line failure, while the other two 959s crashed. Drivers René Metge and Dominique Lemoyne went on to drive another 959 to victory the next year.

As it met a much better fate than its two other 959 companions in the 1985 rally, #0100015 has continued to participate in vintage events thanks to former owner Jacky Ickx. It won Best in Class at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week 2008 and was on display at Goodwood Festival of Speed from 2004-2006.