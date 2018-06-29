Nissan and Italdesign Create GT-R50 Prototype to Mark 50 Years of GT-R

Believe it or not, Nissan's GT-R nameplate has been around for 50 years now. To mark the occasion, the automaker has collaborated with Italdesign—a firm that also happens to be celebrating its 50th birthday—to build the GT-R50 prototype.

Built upon a 2018 GT-R Nismo, the GT-R50 is apparently what Godzilla would look like if its designers were not beholden to "limits." Whether that refers to safety regulations or budgetary restrictions isn't clear, but we're thinking it's a little bit of both.

"How often do you get to ask, 'What if we created a GT-R without limits,' and then actually get to build it?" said Nissan design senior vice president Alfonso Albaisa.

The GT-R50 maintains its base car's general proportions but features new, gold-accented bodywork that heavily references the company's Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo. With its disassembled, floating-taillight rear-end and brightwork seemingly made for an Austin Powers villain, the GT-R50's design is likely to be a love-it-or-hate-it affair.