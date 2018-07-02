2019 Honda HR-V: Hipper and Smarter

Year Make Model: The Pilot isn't the only Honda crossover to receive a facelift. The Japanese manufacturer is breathing new life into the 2019 Honda HR-V as well.

Topline: First introduced in mid-2015 as a 2016 model year, the HR-V slots under the popular (and larger) CR-V as the entry-level compact utility vehicle for Honda. Halfway through its life cycle, it gets several updates to go up against the competition.

What's New: Outside, the HR-V's new front end is highlighted by its new headlights, bumper, and grille. Inside, the infotainment touch-screen display now uses a physical knob to adjust volume replacing the unintuitive volume slider. The baby ute also receives some new technology features such as available Honda Sensing and more.

Quotable: "The continued fortification of the Honda light-truck lineup with the refreshed 2019 HR-V further enhances our already award-winning lineup of Honda SUVs," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and general manager of the Honda Division. "With application to HR-V, Honda Sensing is now available or standard on every Honda model, which is both an incredible benefit to our customers and increased value over the competition."

What You Need to Know: HR-V will continue to be powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder rated at 141 horsepower. The five-door shares its platform with the Fit, Honda's entry-level hatchback. The 2019 HR-V goes on sale on July 24.