The Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe is Dead in North America
But the 4C Spider will live on for at least another year.
We can’t say we’re surprised, but the Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe is being discontinued for the North American market, a sad reality that Alfa Romeo confirmed in an email to The Drive. However, the 4C Spider will stick around at least for a little while.
“While the 4C Coupe is no longer in production for North American market, it remains in production for all other markets, and remains available for sale in North America while supplies last as a 2018MY vehicle,” said an Alfa Romeo spokesman to The Drive.
If you prefer a convertible to a hardtop, you’re in luck. “The 4C Spider provides an extraordinary, unfiltered driving experience with a weight of only 22 pounds over the Coupe, providing the best of both worlds—open air freedom, unparalleled handling, no impact on structural integrity and 0-60 in 4.1-seconds,” said Alfa Romeo.
Also, the 2019 4C Spider has a few new tricks up its sleeve. A few of these tricks include additional standard features like a backup camera, rear parking sensors, cruise control, and “extensive customization options,” according to Alfa.
There’s also a price hike coming for the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider. The new starting price is $66,900, but Alfa Romeo reminded us that a 2018 4C Coupe can be had for as little as $55,900. We last heard in January that an Alfa Romeo 4C replacement was in the works, but we have almost no details. The only thing we’re pretty sure about is that it sadly won’t be offered with a manual transmission.
So if you have any interest in buying a new 4C Coupe, act fast. They’ll all be gone soon and it’s hard to say when—if ever—a comparable Alfa Romeo coupe will replace it.
