2019 McLaren 600LT: Woking's Baby Grows a Longer Tail

Year, Make, Model: The limited-run 2019 McLaren 600LT is available to order now and will enter production in October 2018.

What's New: As previously teased, McLaren has gone and given its entry-level 570S the Longtail treatment. Dubbed the 600LT, the new car is predictably lighter, more powerful, and will be much rarer than the McLaren on which it's based. Specifically, the LT weighs 2,749 pounds—212 pounds less than a comparable 570S, according to the company. Its mid-mounted, 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V-8 produces 592 imperial horsepower (or, as its name implies, 600 metric horsepower) and 457 pound-feet of torque. For comparison's sake, the 570S makes 562 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.