Ram Will Continue Producing 1500 ‘Classic’ Alongside the New 2019 Model

The current-generation Ram 1500 has been around so long that it can now be considered a classic. That’s according to Ram itself, which will continue selling the current-gen 1500 pickup that’s been around since 2009 as the Ram 1500 Classic alongside the all-new 2019 model. That means you’ll be able to get a 2019 Ram 1500 in two very different flavors.

“As we launch the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, we didn’t want to walk away from a key part of the light-duty truck market,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram. “Ram will continue to produce the 1500 Classic targeted at entry and commercial buyers.”

Of course, the reportedly rough start to production of the new model is probably a consideration as well. So the target market for the Ram Classic is anybody who just needs a cheap full-size pickup to use as a work truck. Cutting back from the nine trims currently available for the 2018 Ram 1500, the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic will be available in just four trims with three available packages.