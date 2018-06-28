Ram Will Continue Producing 1500 ‘Classic’ Alongside the New 2019 Model
The Ram 1500 Classic will be a value proposition in technically new trucks.
The current-generation Ram 1500 has been around so long that it can now be considered a classic. That’s according to Ram itself, which will continue selling the current-gen 1500 pickup that’s been around since 2009 as the Ram 1500 Classic alongside the all-new 2019 model. That means you’ll be able to get a 2019 Ram 1500 in two very different flavors.
“As we launch the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, we didn’t want to walk away from a key part of the light-duty truck market,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram. “Ram will continue to produce the 1500 Classic targeted at entry and commercial buyers.”
Of course, the reportedly rough start to production of the new model is probably a consideration as well. So the target market for the Ram Classic is anybody who just needs a cheap full-size pickup to use as a work truck. Cutting back from the nine trims currently available for the 2018 Ram 1500, the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic will be available in just four trims with three available packages.
The four basic trims are Tradesman, Express, Big Horn (or Lone Star if you’re in Texas), and SSV (Special Services Vehicle). Available packages are the Chrome Plus for the Tradesman which is exactly what it sounds like plus carpeted flooring and remote keyless entry, the Tradesman SXT which adds chrome bumpers, 20-inch chrome wheels, body-color front fascia, fog lamps, and dual exhaust if you opt for a V-8, and the Express Black Accent Package which adds black wheels, headlight bezels, and badging to a Ram Express in any exterior color you’d like.
Powertrain options for the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic include the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 when it hits dealers in the fourth quarter of 2018. Ram says the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 will be available at a later date.
So what’s the point of buying a Ram 1500 Classic when you could have the all-new truck? Sometimes businesses and contractors just need a good, cheap truck that works and comes with a good warranty, in this case, a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s safe to assume the Ram 1500 Classic will be quite a bit more budget-friendly than the all-new 2019 truck.
