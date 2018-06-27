You Can Buy Your Very Own Ferrari F40 Twin Turbo V-8 Engine

The auction also claims that the seller, only listed as 341Champ, purchased the engine back in 1998. Since then, they have kept the engine as a display piece while transplanting some of the engine components to their personal Ferrari F40 in order to bring their F40 back to stock.

Included in the auction is the original block with custom steel cylinder liners, custom machined and ported cylinder heads with larger valves, a titanium valvetrain, and custom cams. The sale also includes extra parts such as custom intercoolers and custom fabricated headers, Garrett turbos, spare pistons, factory exhaust manifolds, and a rolling stand.

The winning bidder will have the Ferrari F40 V-8 engine crate delivered along with a California bill of sale. The Bring A Trailer auction is currently sitting at $21,000 and has approximately 5 days remaining, ending July 2.

Go check it out and someone go buy this thing and swap it in something, maybe a drift car?