McLaren May Ditch Horsepower Increases to Focus on 'Weight Race'

McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt delivered a keynote speech regarding the future of performance at the SMMT industry summit in London Tuesday. He challenged British automakers to focus on saving weight rather than searching for more horsepower.

According to Flewitt, this so-called "weight race" will help manufacturers deal with stricter emissions regulations. He believes that using lighter materials and cutting out as much unnecessary weight as possible will reduce the amount of power needed to drive cars while still making them fun to drive. That's right, the lightweight roadster philosophy may be coming to more conventional cars.

With a carbon fiber tub chassis in every one of its current models, McLaren is already leading the charge in finding the ultimate way to cut weight and increase performance. The new Senna hypercar is the first model to embody Flewitt's vision, ditching 114 horsepower and some good looks from its predecessor, the P1, instead favoring better aerodynamics and hardcore weight-saving measures. Even with fewer horses, McLaren says the Senna is the most extreme track car it's ever produced.