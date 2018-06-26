Woman Rents Ferrari 458, Turns Off Traction Control, Crashes Minutes Later

Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that based on the dashboard lights seen in the first video, it appears the traction control had been turned off in the 562-horsepower car prior to the crash. Over on Reddit, people have speculated that the Ferrari might have been placed into Race mode since the ABS light is on as well. Rainy conditions, an unleashed rear-wheel-drive supercar, and an inexperienced driver—where have we seen this before?

That 458 is properly messed up for a relatively low-speed crash, with its front right corner completely buckled and smashed in. It's not unfixable necessarily, but it's also going to be an extremely expensive repair job, one that will eat up the renter's security deposit in a heartbeat. Then there's matter of paying for the cars she hit, which included a BMW X3 that took the brunt of the impact.

If you fall, I will catch/you I'll be wait-ing... Time after time. The lyrics may be about love, but it also works as a theme song for guardrails everywhere—especially when there's a beginner behind the wheel of a Ferrari.