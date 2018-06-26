Trump Attacks Harley-Davidson for Moving Production Overseas

President Trump took to Twitter to attack Harley-Davidson for moving some of its motorcycle production overseas.

"Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag," Trump wrote. "I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U." Contrary to Trump's claim, that is exactly what is happening. Harley-Davidson motorcycles were specifically targeted in the European Union's tariffs against the U.S. in retaliation for a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum.

Trump's tirade continued Tuesday morning, warning Harley-Davidson that "they won't be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax!" However, Reuters reports that this change only affects motorcycles being sold to Europe, bypassing the E.U. tariff on American-made goods. Harleys sold in America will continue to be made in America.