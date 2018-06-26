2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid S Appearance Package: When Green Turns Black
Could this be the sportiest-looking minivan at soccer practice?
Topline: For 2019, the sporty S Appearance Package will also be available on the Hybrid model of the Chrysler Pacifica minivan along with the rest of the range. Endorsing its darkened visual theme are black accents and grey details on the inside and out.
What you need to know: The Pacifica Hybrid with the S Appearance Package is adorned with Gloss Black accents all over the exterior including grille surrounds, eyebrow accents on headlamps, daylight opening moldings, and the rear valance. It comes standard with 18-inch wheels finished in what Chrysler calls Black Noise in addition to a black roof rack. The Chrysler wing badges that are placed on the front and rear also have this Black Noise finish with a Hybrid Teal insert. The “Pacifica,” “S,” and “eHybrid” badges in the rear also feature the same dark hues.
On the inside, the S Appearance Package adds seats in black upholstery with Light Diesel Gray accents and the “S” logo. It also gets gray stitching and Piano Black accents on the steering wheel, plus more of the same Light Diesel stitching and Anodized Ice Cave bezels on the instrument panel and door trim. All other interior elements are completely black including the front overhead console, headliner, visors, second- and third-row cargo lighting bezel, A-pillar trim, and center console.
Quotables: Head of Passenger Car Brands at FCA North America Steve Beahm stated, “The factory custom look of the S Appearance model is really resonating with our Pacifica buyers, so much so that we are now making it available on the Pacifica Hybrid model, as well.” He added, “With 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range, this package makes the industry’s only hybrid minivan even more unique.”
What it costs: You can make this S Appearance Package yours with the purchase of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and an additional $595. Interestingly, exterior paint color isn't restricted to black or grey, which means that you can have it your way. The S Appearance Package is expected to be available for order as soon as July and it will be in showrooms later this fall. That's not much for looking like the coolest parent at soccer practice. Or is it?
