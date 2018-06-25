This LS-Swapped 1995 Land Rover Defender on eBay Is a Redcoat with an American Heart

This beautiful Defender has a lot more going for it than just an engine swap. It has new paint; powder-coated seatbox, floor boards, roll cage parts, and bumpers; five new BF Goodrich KO2 tires; a new windshield and Puma hood; and a new Kenwood head unit which, we must say, looks a little out of place.

An engine and interior fire was the impetus behind the build, but the British truck still has a clean title and has passed emissions testing in Clark County, Nevada. As of this writing, this Defender is still waiting for its first starting bid of $85,000 with the auction scheduled to end on Friday.

Land Rover Defenders are ludicrously capable off-road, but this thing would be a great alternative to an original model if you're looking for one that you're not afraid to get dirty. Clean Defenders are getting rarer and more valuable with each passing day, so consider this a less-precious version of a modern classic.

If you're more of a preservationist, we still have good news: those aforementioned 70th Anniversary Defenders with the 5.0-liter, naturally-aspirated V-8 can be had straight from the factory in Solihull. You'll have to move to England to get your hands on one, though.