Dodge SRT Viper-Demon Pair Yields $1 Million for Charity at Barrett-Jackson Auction
The last Dodge Demon and Viper sold as a package deal for seven figures, and every penny went to the United Way charity.
Fiat-Chrysler announced Monday that its "The Ultimate Last Chance" bundle, consisting of the final Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and Viper, brought in more than $1 million at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction in Connecticut. One-hundred percent of the hammer price for this pair of hot Dodges went to the United Way organization, a charity that focuses on improving education for communities internationally.
The winning bidder walked away with the last of the 3,300 Demons built during the car's first and only model year, as well as the last Viper ever made, a special example equipped with the Extreme Aero Package. Both cars came with unique badging and an exclusive Viper Red exterior color that pays tribute to the original Viper RT/10. The sale also included some Fiat-Chrysler-branded swag and authenticity kits for the cars containing certificates of authenticity, build sheets, and lots of photos.
“We know the power of the Dodge Viper and Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to put a smile on people’s faces; we’re smiling today because we know the power of this donation to the United Way,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands at Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT of FCA North America. “These particular vehicles mark the end of their eras as the last vehicles of their kind to be built; it’s rare to have just one such vehicle cross the auction block, much less a pair at the same time.”
According to Barrett-Jackson, the sale of "The Ultimate Last Chance" raised the most money of any lot at the show this year. Five vehicles including Dodge's offerings were sold to benefit charities, raising $1.2 million in total. Thanks in part to these cars, Barrett-Jackson Northeast saw record sales this year, bringing in almost $27 million.
“We are honored that Dodge chose Barrett-Jackson for this historic sale of the last production Viper and Demon,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We’ve been fortunate to have many incredible moments on the auction block for charity sales over the years and this was another one."
Who knew that these devilishly-fast cars named after a venomous snake and the spawn of Satan could do some good in the world?
