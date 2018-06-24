BMW Alpina B7 Exclusive Edition: Cementing the Partnership Between Country & Company

Topline: To commemorate the 20-year partnership between BMW Canada and Alpina, the German luxury brands have revealed a special-edition and limited-run Alpina B7 Exclusive Edition.

What You Need to Know: The BMW Alpina B7 Exclusive Edition elevates the presence of the full-size 7-Series sedan thanks to a host of black chrome exterior design elements and badging as well as deep black, 21-inch Alpina Classic lightweight forged wheels. Only 21 examples will be built and each will feature one of three colours: Individual Frozen Black, Individual Frozen Grey, or Black Sapphire Metallic. Seven units in each color will be made and sold in Canada only.

In the cabin, an Alpina production plaque fixed to the center console gives the manufacturer I.D. The vehicle’s paintwork is stamped underneath the “Alpina Exclusive” designation, with the numbering “1 of 7” proposing the vehicle’s exclusivity. Other distinguishing features include logo-embossed headrests and black BMW Individual Full Merino Leather with contrast stitching that goes on the seats, door panels, and dash. Additionally, a Piano Black wood has been specified for cabin trims while the hand-finished steering wheel features dark grey stitching.