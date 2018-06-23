There's An 87-Mile Porsche 911 R Up For Auction Right Now

While Porsche has since come out with the 911 GT3 Touring Package to directly combat those who think they can make a buck flipping its notoriously desirable 911 R, it doesn't seem to have completely worked. Spotted on Bring a Trailer is an R with just 87 miles on the odometer and poised to fetch a ludicrously high price. As of this writing, the current bid sits at $250,000 with four days left in the auction. According to this car's window sticker, it originally sold for the equivalent of around $168,000.

In case you're in need of a refresher, the 911 R was essentially an analog version of the GT3 RS. Featuring the same 4.0-liter flat-six engine and wide-hipped bodywork as the RS, the R came with a manual transmission, deleted rear wing, and may or may not have been the brainchild of one Jerry Seinfeld. Limited to just 991 units, the R has been a favorite among scalpers and speculators and has historically been priced accordingly.