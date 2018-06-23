There's An 87-Mile Porsche 911 R Up For Auction Right Now
Most used cars depreciate the moment you drive off the lot. This has not.
While Porsche has since come out with the 911 GT3 Touring Package to directly combat those who think they can make a buck flipping its notoriously desirable 911 R, it doesn't seem to have completely worked. Spotted on Bring a Trailer is an R with just 87 miles on the odometer and poised to fetch a ludicrously high price. As of this writing, the current bid sits at $250,000 with four days left in the auction. According to this car's window sticker, it originally sold for the equivalent of around $168,000.
In case you're in need of a refresher, the 911 R was essentially an analog version of the GT3 RS. Featuring the same 4.0-liter flat-six engine and wide-hipped bodywork as the RS, the R came with a manual transmission, deleted rear wing, and may or may not have been the brainchild of one Jerry Seinfeld. Limited to just 991 units, the R has been a favorite among scalpers and speculators and has historically been priced accordingly.
This GT Silver Metallic, stripeless example has a clean Florida title and is apparently equipped with air conditioning, heated 18-way adjustable sport seats, and navigation. So much for the "purist's Porsche."
If you're in the market for a deliciously analog, rear-engined Porsche but can't really justify the R's you-could've-bought-a-house prices, the company will sell you a showroom-fresh GT3 with the Touring Package for just $144,650. The only real thing you're missing out on going that route is the ability to say, "I own a 911 R." But when you're behind the wheel of a 500-horsepower Porsche rowing your own gears at 9,000 rpm, I suspect those kinds of hardships fade away pretty quickly.
