Facebook Commenters Slam Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi fans are not happy about the new Eclipse Cross and they are making sure the company knows about it. The Mitsubishi USA Facebook page has featured several posts about the newly-released crossover as of late, and reactions have not been positive to say the least.

Most of the negative reaction has been to Mitsubishi using the Eclipse name, formerly tied to a line of popular and exciting sports cars, on a rather unexciting crossover/SUV.

"You really should have listened to the true believers," wrote a commenter on one post. "Now by putting the Eclipse name to a crossover, you’ve forever made it impossible to bring back the legend."

"Shame. Shame on you for calling this an Eclipse," wrote another commenter.

Some people also shared pictures of the classic Eclipse platform, demonstrating what they feel a Mitsubishi Eclipse should be. The vomit emoji makes some appearances as well.

Comments on another post reflect on the unique rear styling of the Eclipse Cross, specifically its split rear window.

"That's a nice looking Aztec," wrote one commenter, referring to the vehicle's subjective resemblance to the Pontiac Aztek of the early 2000s. The Aztek was widely criticized as being one of the ugliest vehicles on the road, so this comparison is not a favorable one.

Another commenter wrote, "Why would somebody make a Prius SUV?! Who wore it better?" The Toyota Prius, as well as the Honda Insight and Clarity, also use a split rear window but they have not received the criticism that the Aztek or Eclipse Cross have.

While Mitsubishi is attempting to market the Eclipse Cross on Facebook the best it can, the comments indicate that the campaign is less than successful.

"Hate it, and hate being reminded on [Facebook] every day!" This comment, plus the establishment of the hashtag #NotMyEclipse, seem to sum up the general feeling of Mitsubishi's Facebook community about the Eclipse Cross.