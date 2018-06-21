Oscar Mayer Adds a Real-Life, 150 MPH Jetpack to the Wienerfleet
The Super Hotdogger is here to save your picnic.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? So last century. The Oscar Mayer Wienerdrone? Totally 2017. This summer, the tubed-meat giant is once again taking to the skies, introducing the newest addition to its iconic fleet of hot dog-shaped vehicles: a jetpack (Wienerjet?) with an intrepid pilot named Super Hotdogger
So yes, this is the second aerial vehicle in the Wienerfleet, with the hot dog-shaped Wienerdrone capable of air-dropping hot dogs one at a time. But like a heavy bomber of sorts, Super Hotdogger can carry multiple dogs to people with substandard picnics in holsters that sort of look like Beats Pill speakers.
The actual jetpack is a real-life, fully-functional unit built by a company called Jetpack Aviation with a real dude flying it. Oscar Mayer claims it has a maximum altitude of 15,000 feet and a top speed of 150 mph. Super Hotdogger’s uniform is appropriately ridiculous with lots of orange and yellow and what appears to be a motorcycle helmet. Even the jetpack itself is in Oscar Mayer livery.
Super Hotdogger's sidekicks are the Hotdoggers, the team of drivers who pilot the company's Wienermobiles around the country. We're guessing they'll be playing a fair amount of catch-up: the heavy Wienermobile is just a hair slower than 150 mph.
