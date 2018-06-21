Oscar Mayer Adds a Real-Life, 150 MPH Jetpack to the Wienerfleet

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile ? So last century. The Oscar Mayer Wienerdrone ? Totally 2017. This summer, the tubed-meat giant is once again taking to the skies, introducing the newest addition to its iconic fleet of hot dog-shaped vehicles: a jetpack (Wienerjet?) with an intrepid pilot named Super Hotdogger

So yes, this is the second aerial vehicle in the Wienerfleet, with the hot dog-shaped Wienerdrone capable of air-dropping hot dogs one at a time. But like a heavy bomber of sorts, Super Hotdogger can carry multiple dogs to people with substandard picnics in holsters that sort of look like Beats Pill speakers.