New Omaze Charity Campaign to Give Away Ride-Along with Lewis Hamilton

Charity contest site Omaze's campaign for a meet-up with Richard Petty hasn't even wrapped up yet and it's already created a new experience for motorsports fans. This time, the selected winner will have the opportunity to take a ride with Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton .

More specifically, contributors from this campaign will be put into the drawing for a chance at an all-expense-paid trip to the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. That includes airfare, hotel accommodations, a loaner car provided by Mercedes, and two passes to Lewis Hamilton's paddock during the race. Additionally, the winner will get to sit in the driver's F1 car for a photo-op.

A major selling point on this campaign, though, is being able to take a lap around the Austin circuit with the four-time world champion. The prize winner will kick off the Grand Prix event by riding shotgun as Hamilton tears through the course in a Mercedes AMG GT R.