New Omaze Charity Campaign to Give Away Ride-Along with Lewis Hamilton
The campaign winner will be flown out to Austin for the U.S. Grand Prix and will get to ride shotgun in Lewis' AMG.
Charity contest site Omaze's campaign for a meet-up with Richard Petty hasn't even wrapped up yet and it's already created a new experience for motorsports fans. This time, the selected winner will have the opportunity to take a ride with Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton.
More specifically, contributors from this campaign will be put into the drawing for a chance at an all-expense-paid trip to the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. That includes airfare, hotel accommodations, a loaner car provided by Mercedes, and two passes to Lewis Hamilton's paddock during the race. Additionally, the winner will get to sit in the driver's F1 car for a photo-op.
A major selling point on this campaign, though, is being able to take a lap around the Austin circuit with the four-time world champion. The prize winner will kick off the Grand Prix event by riding shotgun as Hamilton tears through the course in a Mercedes AMG GT R.
When a contestant enters into this drawing, their money will be used to benefit Red Nose Day, an event created by the Comic Relief charity. Red Nose Day's impetus is to fight child poverty in the United States, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. To meet that goal, it supports organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Children's Health Fund, Feeding America, the Vaccine Alliance, UnidosUS, Save the Children, and the Global Fund.
The Lewis Hamilton campaign will be running until August 16. Additionally, Omaze has created two other car-related drawings this summer. One will give away a brand new BMW M2 and the other a McLaren 570s. Both of these contests will support the Charities Aid Foundation of America to fund men's health and support for veterans.
