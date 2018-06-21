Comedian Hannibal Buress Makes Music Video Featuring Turo Car Service

Actor-comedian, Hannibal Buress featured on The Awkward Comedy Show, The Eric Andre Show, Broad City, and the soon-to-be released feature film Tag, has teamed up with car-sharing firm Turo for a new commercial.

Buress hand-picked a select few rentable cars from Turo hosts known as the "buttery collection." Referred to as cars for any occasion like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class when you're proving your maturity, the BMW i8 when you're living in the future, the Ford Bronco when you're boldly topless, the Porsche 911 when you're feeling yourself, and the Tesla Model S when you're an innovative entrepreneur to name a few of Buress' collection.

Now we know that Buress doing a commercial may not be too special. Celebrities including actors and comedians appear in commercials all the time, but not many go as far as making a music video about a car service.

Perhaps the best part of the Buress-Turo music video collaboration is how it can be accessed. Video game fans will rejoice as the Konami Code will make the music video appear on your screen.

To see the fun for yourself, you can visit Turo's website and enter the Konami Code via your keyboard. Konami is a video game publisher and developer who hid a secret cheat "Konami Code" in many of its games. If you have not gamed in a while the Konami Code is Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, and A.

Alternatively and more easily, check out Turo and Hannibal Buress' new single, Turooooooo featuring Tony Trimm & Byron Bowers below.