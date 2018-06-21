Photo Gallery: Detroit's Michigan Central Station Through the Years

The 18-story Michigan Central Station building located at 2001 15th Street in Detroit's famous Corktown neighborhood may be just that to most of the general public—a building. Heck, given its current state, and even after recent upgrades, the Beaux-Arts-style grandiose piece of architecture looks like it should've been demolished decades ago. But it wasn't, so here's a bit of history on this icon of the Motor City.

The new proprietor, Ford Motor Company, may have blasted the Michigan Central Station into the spotlight in recent weeks, but the truth is that the dilapidated building had remained vacant since its closure in 1988. Sure, many projects were discussed, including its own demolition, and it may have been featured in countless movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Transformers, but the structure's future always remained uncertain.