Former Tesla Battery Factory Employee Allegedly Threatened to 'Shoot the Place Up'

Tesla has filed a lawsuit against a former employee of its battery factory. On Wednesday, documents were filed with the federal court of Nevada alleging that he stole company trade secrets and sabotaged its manufacturing plant. Now Tesla says a friend of the former factory worker called to warn the company of a threat to "shoot the place up."

This news comes after a leaked memo made its rounds across the internet earlier this week with claims that a disgruntled employee had purposefully programmed Tesla's manufacturing line with the malicious intent of stymieing production. We now know that the alleged employee, Martin Tripp, is being accused of much more than previously thought.

According to the lawsuit, Tripp joined the company in October 2017 and quickly became upset over his position not holding enough seniority, something which managers identified as being disruptive and caused the employee to be "combative." As a result, Tripp was reassigned to a different role and expressed anger towards the company.

The lawsuit continues by stating that Tripp retaliated against Tesla using several different means, one of which was writing a piece of software to hack Tesla's Manufacturing Operating System (MOS), specifically used to extract sensitive data. An ongoing investigation is still uncovering the full extent of the damages, but preliminary information reported in the filing states that Tesla believes the software had scraped gigabytes of data.

CEO Elon Musk is known to have questioned the journalistic integrity of many who spread bad news about the company, making the next accusation a realization of just how powerful a rumor can be.

Telsa states that Tripp slandered the company, including making false claims revolving around the value of scrap materials generated during Model 3 production, which, according to Tesla, have been exaggerated by more than a factor or two. When probed about the source of the scrap material data, Tripp allegedly admitted to guessing the number he reported to the media. The lawsuit also alleges that Tripp told media outlets that Tesla's newest sedan, the Model 3, was being shipped with punctured battery packs. Tesla refuted this claim by stating that a small number of battery packs were punctured by a robot in February of 2018 and have since been disposed of. Though no media outlet in particular was named as being Tripp's primary outlet of communication, it appears that the lawsuit is referencing an article written for Business Insider which slams Tesla over the production of its automobiles.