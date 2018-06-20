Ford GT Designer Camilo Pardo's One-of-One Solar 7 Ford GT Is for Sale

We at The Drive are known for our love of cars and we love when unique cars pop up for sale or auction. Camilo Pardo was the designer responsible for the 2005-2006 Ford GT and his one-of-one 2005 Ford GT known as Solar 7 just popped up on eBay Motors.

The eBay listing claims that the car is the "rarest Ford GT on the planet" (from 2005 or 2006). Pardo came into ownership of the Ford GT that he designed four years ago. The GT was sixth in Pardo's Signature Ford GT Series, Solar 7. The listing claims this car is above all of the rest of the cars in Pardo's signature series as he owned the car himself and drove it for four years.