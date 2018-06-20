$45M Ferrari 250 GTO Test Car Is Most Expensive Car Ever Sold at Public Auction

A Ferrari 250 GTO made headlines earlier this month when it was acquired for almost $80 million, making it the most expensive car in the world. However, record-breaking GTO purchases have most often been private sales, so RM Sotheby's says it will set a new record for most expensive car sold at a public auction with this just-listed 1962 250 GTO, which it expects to sell for more than $45 million at its Monterey auction in August.

According to a press release posted by RM Sotheby's, this particular car, chassis 3413 GT, was the third GTO built out of 36 total, and might be the most successful GTO in competition ever. Starting life as a factory test car for Phil Hill, 3413 went on to win nine races in 1962 alone under ownership of renowned Ferrari collector Edoardo Lualdi-Gabardi. It performed wonderfully in the care of nine other owners in the course of three decades, winning its class at the 1963 and '64 Targa Florio and overall at countless hillclimb events.

It's currently in the hands of Dr. Greg Whitten, who has continued 3413's career by participating in many vintage racing series and four prestigious GTO anniversary tours since he bought it in 2000. He can be seen driving the car in RM Sotheby's profile video below.