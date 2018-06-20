$45M Ferrari 250 GTO Test Car Is Most Expensive Car Ever Sold at Public Auction

Having never been in a crash, the car is being offered with matching numbers with its original Scaglietti Series II body, rear axle, engine, and transmission intact. If all goes to plan it will sell for more than $45 million, beating the last car (another 250 GTO) to break an auction record, which sold at Bonhams in 2014 for $36.65 million.
“This marks just the third time that a GTO has been offered for public sale in the new millennium," commented Shelby Myers, car specialist at RM Sotheby's. "I can think of no better place than our flagship Monterey event, an auction that has borne witness to the record-smashing sale of some of the most important cars in history, for the presentation of such an exceptional example of Ferrari’s most successful racer and the world’s most sought-after collector car, full stop. The fact that the GTO exists as it did in period, along with Dr. Whitten’s long-term, enthusiastic ownership, only adds to the car’s impeccable pedigree.”
Chassis 3413 will headline RM Sotheby's Monterey auction at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Aug. 24-25, stealing the crown from a 1966 Le Mans-winning Ford GT40. The Ford-Ferrari rivalry continues.