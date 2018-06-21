Volvo CEO Tears Into Trump's Tariffs at Factory Opening

Volvo has built a massive new factory in the lowcountry outside Charleston, South Carolina. When in is fully ramped up sometime in early September, it will employ 4,000 people, and will be the primary assembler of the all-new S60 sedan, and later the next generation of the full-size XC90 SUV. At the opening ceremony yesterday, in a massive building a quick stroll away from the vehicle assembly buildings, former South Carolina Governor and current US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikky Haley joined current Governor Henry McMaster, Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson and the Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter. Jobs, innovation, progress, shrimp cocktail. Impressive, NASA-proportioned buildings at the end of a street called Autonomous Road surrounded by thick stands of pine trees. There are alligators in a pond nearby. An international blend of dignitaries. Tiny pork biscuit sandwiches and Arnold Palmers served by attractive people holding trays. An elegant new Volvo sedan, the latest in a one-two-three-four punch of great new cars from the Sino-Swedish powerhouse. What could possibly go wrong? Things started to get weird when the Swedish Ambassador took the stage. "This is an exceptional moment for South Carolina and for Volvo," she said. "This is part of 386,000 people employed by Volvo in the United States." Olofsdotter points out that Volvo is the 15th largest investor in the United States glanced at Nikki Haley, a Trump appointee. "But we are worried about real issues," she added with a smile. "The aluminum and steel tariffs, obviously. But we are extremely worried about car tariffs." Haley's smile froze on her face.

Getty Images Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson, with US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

Olofsdotter is, of course, referring to the 25% and 10% taxes that Trump has imposed on steel and aluminum, respectively, imported from the European Union, Mexico, and Canada. Sweden is a member of the EU. Then there's the looming threat that Trump will impetuously impose a 25% tariff on imported cars—a devastating and destabilizing move for the global auto industry.