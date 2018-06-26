This $699K, 1,650-HP, Carbon-Fiber 1970 Dodge Charger Packs a Racing Boat Engine

Say you're in the market for a classic Dodge Charger. Hey, you've got good taste. You could take one route and drop upwards of $100,000 on a mint condition, all-original survivor—or you can spend nearly seven times that amount for Speedkore's 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrum build, which takes the muscle car ethos to the extreme with a 9.0-liter twin turbo V-8 from a racing boat making an ungodly 1,650 horsepower. Money may not be able to buy happiness, but it sure can buy a gigantic engine.

Built back in 2015 by the Wisconsin-based shop, this Charger—for sale in California for a cool $699,000—has been recast in carbon fiber, with its hood, fenders, door panels, and bumpers all made out of the magic stuff. It's tastefully done up with the raw weave exposed at the front end and a fade-to-black paint job moving toward the rear. It's got a custom chassis and a built-in roll cage, and tasteful retro-modern interior lined with acres of leather and Alcantara. The epic build certainly jacks up the price, but so does a cameo in last year's The Fate of the Furious.