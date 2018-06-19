Ford Reveals Plans for Detroit's Corktown Campus and Michigan Central Station

Ford is celebrating its 115th anniversary week by making big announcements regarding its recent acquisitions in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood, which include the iconic Michigan Central Station, the former Detroit Public Schools Book Depository, and other key structures and plots of land in the area. Although the purchase of the station was made public last week, today Ford officially acknowledged that it is the new proprietor of the legendary Detroit building, and it confirmed that the new Corktown campus will be a hub where Ford and its partners will work on autonomous and electric vehicles. Other duties that will be performed at the 1.2-million-square-foot facility will include space design, urban mobility services, and solutions that include smart, connected vehicles, roads, parking and public transit.

GETTY Several improvements were already performed ahead of the press conference.

“Michigan Central Station is a place that in many ways tells the story of Detroit over the past century,” said Bill Ford, the company’s executive chairman. “We at Ford want to help write the next chapter, working together in Corktown with the best startups, the smartest talent, and the thinkers, engineers, and problem-solvers who see things differently—all to shape the future of mobility and transportation.” The Blue Oval also confirmed that approximately 2,500 Ford employees, most from the mobility team, will call Corktown their work home by 2022, which means that all the facilities the automaker just acquired will undergo a three- to four-year renovation process. In addition, Ford's main campus in Dearborn has been undergoing renovations since 2016, as is a driving dynamics lab located on Ford’s Product Development Campus. All in all, the 10-year Dearborn plan will also continue to bring key workgroups closer together, including the company’s product development teams to one main campus.

GETTY The stage ahead of the big announcement.