Rider Arrested for DUI After Falling Off Horse, Letting It Bolt Into Parade Crowd

It happened during a dancing horse show that its organizer said requires a high level of skill and concentration from the riders. We're certainly not experts on equine transportation, but police say this was no innocent mistake. Colusa Police Sergeant Elden Tamez told Fox 40 News that Ruiz was drunk at the time, and he's since been charged with felony driving while intoxicated. The boy is reportedly recovering from his injuries.

"I've been here 20 years and this is my first time charging somebody for this," Tamez told the station. "We’re just thankful it wasn’t bigger than it was and I’m sure we’re probably gonna take a look at including horses into our future parades."

In California, the same DUI laws that govern the operation of motor vehicles also happen to apply to horses... and really, any other animal you might consider riding. So whether you've got one horsepower or a thousand at your command, heading out after a drink won't get you very far.