This Rare Lamborghini Urraco Tipo 111 for Sale will Melt Your Heart and Probably Your Wallet

Lamborghini's list of weird and obscure one-off cars is pages long, but the folks at Sant'Agata Bolognese also have a few production cars only huge Raging Bull nerds will remember. Our vote for Best Production Lambo You've Probably Never Heard of goes to the Urraco, just 791 of which were produced during the car's eight-year run. Lamborghini built 21 special Urracos for the U.S. market, dubbed the Tipo 111, and one of those cars is currently for sale on Bring a Trailer.

This 1975 example is in the P250 configuration, featuring a 217 horsepower, 2.5-liter V-8 and a five-speed dogleg manual transmission. The car is finished in black with a tan interior and still comes with its now-restored Campagnolo wheels. For hardcore Lamborghini collectors, its chassis number is #20166 and it wears body number #580 from Bertone.

For those worried about the reliability of a "cheap" 43-year-old Italian sports car, this 36,846-mile Urraco received a full engine, brake, and headlight restoration a few years ago, amounting to $15,000. Take that as you will, but know that the car's new condition and rarity won it the 2017 Chairman’s Choice Award at Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance in Seabrook, Texas.