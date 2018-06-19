Watch a Ferrari 812 Superfast Powerslide Its Way Around Mugello
With a thumping V-12 engine and 789 ponies to spare, the 812 Superfast can drift for days.
Some Ferrari owners love to drive their masterpieces on a regular basis, while others like to simply make them shiny and stare at them from afar. However, there are a select few who like to squeeze the most out of their prancing horses, or some may say; even abuse them a little bit.
Such is the case of this video uploaded by someone who likes to be called "Powerslide Lover," and for good reason. The channel is plagued by in-car footage of Ferrari Challenge races, laps around popular race tracks at the wheel of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and even pretty exclusive machinery such as a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, a Maserati MC12 Corsa, and a Ferrari LaFerrari (including the Aperta variant).
The two-minute-long video is mainly shot from a camera mounted inside the cabin of a Ferrari 812 Superfast, so while there may not be an outside and smoky perspective to this footage, it's not hard to understand how much fun was had at the famous Italian racing circuit. And while the driver never seems to really go super fast, it's clear that he was simply trying to have a bit of sideways fun and not set a lap record.
The Superfast sports a front-mounted 6.3-liter V-12 engine that produces an astonishing 789 horsepower at 8,500 rpm. And while the audio quality is decent, we can imagine it sounds much, much better in person. In addition, the Superfast's four-wheel steering surely played a role in turning the Italian beauty sideways, even if the powerslides weren't quite Ken Block-like. Unfortunately, just as the footage switches to show the 812 from the cabin of another Ferrari, the video ends.
- RELATED2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast: A 789-hp Rock Opera in ItalyWatch as we drive history's fastest production Ferrari in and around Maranello.READ NOW
- RELATEDHip-Hop Artist Gucci Mane Nabs Ferrari 812 SuperfastThe rapper spent $600,000 to jump the waiting list for the pricey luxury car.READ NOW
- RELATEDKylie Jenner Just Got a Ferrari LaFerrari From Travis ScottThe makeup mogul received one of these rare luxury models as a push present from her boyfriend.READ NOW