Watch a Ferrari 812 Superfast Powerslide Its Way Around Mugello

Some Ferrari owners love to drive their masterpieces on a regular basis, while others like to simply make them shiny and stare at them from afar. However, there are a select few who like to squeeze the most out of their prancing horses, or some may say; even abuse them a little bit.

Such is the case of this video uploaded by someone who likes to be called "Powerslide Lover," and for good reason. The channel is plagued by in-car footage of Ferrari Challenge races, laps around popular race tracks at the wheel of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and even pretty exclusive machinery such as a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, a Maserati MC12 Corsa, and a Ferrari LaFerrari (including the Aperta variant).