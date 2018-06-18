Five Dead After Overfilled SUV Crashes During Pursuit Near Mexican Border
The SUV was suspected of smuggling illegal immigrants.
A pursuit in Texas near the Mexican border turned deadly when an SUV carrying 13 people crashed at high speed on Sunday, reports the Independent.
Border Patrol agents attempted to stop the SUV, along with two others, in connection with a suspected "smuggling event." The other two vehicles stopped and several people from each were arrested, but the third vehicle refused to stop, and Border Patrol pursued it until a sheriff's deputy took over the chase.
"From what we can tell, the vehicle ran off the road and caught gravel and then tried to re-correct," Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd told the Independent, which "caused the vehicle to turn over several times," ejecting many of its occupants. It was estimated to be traveling around 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The extreme speed plus the extra weight of the SUV being overloaded no doubt contributed to the severity of the crash, not to mention that there weren't even enough seat belts for all 13 occupants.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while a fifth later died after being airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio. Another occupant remains in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries. Most of the vehicle's occupants are believed to be in the United States illegally, though the driver and one passenger are believed to be American citizens.
"This, I think, is a perfect example, of why our borders need to be secured," Sheriff Boyd explained.
"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of those who died in the crash," said Border Patrol in a statement.
- RELATEDWatch Ohio Police Chase 10-Year-Old Boy in High-Speed Pursuit Through ClevelandHopefully, this kid turns out to be more "Ricky Bobby" and less habitual offender.READ NOW
- RELATEDDodge Adds to Police Department Arsenals with Durango Pursuit VehiclesJoining the iconic Charger Pursuit car, the new Durango Pursuit will be a welcome change from the Ford Explorer police SUVs we see everywhere.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a High-Speed Pursuit Barrel Down a California BeachMaybe the driver just wanted to feel the sand between his toes one last time.READ NOW
- RELATEDChevy Adds New Technology to 2018 Tahoe Police Pursuit VehiclesChevy adds their Enhanced Driver Assist Package for the first time ever in a pursuit-rated vehicle.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch New Hampshire State Troopers Break Up Pursuit Practice With Some NASCAR-Style FunWe bet the New Hampshire State Police would love if all pursuits were this civilized.READ NOW